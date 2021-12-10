SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases 2,761,400 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 445.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the period. Gerdau makes up approximately 3.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.20% of Gerdau worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 670.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gerdau by 903.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,629 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

