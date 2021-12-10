SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

