Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $736.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.40 million and the lowest is $726.16 million. Stantec reported sales of $661.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 824.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after buying an additional 953,289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after buying an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Stantec by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

STN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $56.46. 65,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,348. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

