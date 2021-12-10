State Street Corp Acquires New Position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptevo Therapeutics Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.