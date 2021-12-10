State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 45,896 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHLR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $1.91 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

