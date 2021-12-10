State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 23,430 Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Amtech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 180.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $133.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

