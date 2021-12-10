State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 6,600 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.