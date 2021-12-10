Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.98 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1,413.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $19,553,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.