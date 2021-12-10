Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.
SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.88.
NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.98 on Monday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.
In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1,413.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth $19,553,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
