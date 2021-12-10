Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of SFIX opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

