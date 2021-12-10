Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.53% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

