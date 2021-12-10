Stock Repurchase Program Authorized by Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL stock traded up $13.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.63. 45,676,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,371,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

