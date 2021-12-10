Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CureVac Put Options (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 197% compared to the average daily volume of 1,360 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Get CureVac alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 15,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,169. CureVac has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.