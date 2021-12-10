Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,477% compared to the average volume of 168 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $60.76 on Friday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

