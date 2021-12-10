Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post sales of $179.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.50 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $745.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,004. The company has a market capitalization of $591.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

