Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $31,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

