Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.