Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.73 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Public Storage stock opened at $342.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $344.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

