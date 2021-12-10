Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,216 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 94,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in Oracle by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

