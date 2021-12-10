Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 141 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $332,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $69,776,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $320,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 415.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $706.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $713.44 and its 200 day moving average is $624.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.