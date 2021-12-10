Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 652 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

