Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 848,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $292,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT opened at $343.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

