Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 201,676 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 201,676 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $234,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.