Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 211,707 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,519,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $398,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 129,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,122 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

