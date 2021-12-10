Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 55,087 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 894,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,087 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $267,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $354.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.05 and its 200-day moving average is $304.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

