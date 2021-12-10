SUN (SUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.04 or 0.08264656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00084203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.53 or 0.99744673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

