Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

SDPI opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

