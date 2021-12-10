Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 58,515 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter.

