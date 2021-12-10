Tatro Capital LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3,423.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

