TD Securities Lowers Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$15.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$606.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 94.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$15.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.41.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0269927 earnings per share for the current year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

