Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.30

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $174.30 and last traded at $173.06, with a volume of 154384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.70.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.