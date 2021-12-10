Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research raised Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.5978 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

