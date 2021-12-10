Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,296 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 55.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

