Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $40.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SFIX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of SFIX opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.48 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 110.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

