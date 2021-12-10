Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research firms have commented on TPST. William Blair began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,243,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

