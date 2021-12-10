Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 693,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.