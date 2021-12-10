Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,363. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.