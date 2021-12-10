The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,952.33 ($65.67).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,738 ($62.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,372.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,805.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

