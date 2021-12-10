The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,814.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 96.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 160,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $204.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,372,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.68. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

