The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €39.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.10 ($49.55).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €33.46 ($37.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a 12 month low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 12 month high of €39.34 ($44.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.40.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

