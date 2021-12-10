The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.60” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.63) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.13 ($8.01).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.42 ($6.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.38. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.26 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.04). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.