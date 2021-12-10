The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

HIG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

