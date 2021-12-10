The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $37.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 240,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $233,402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

