The Lovesac Company to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,718,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,878 shares of company stock worth $37,468,996. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

