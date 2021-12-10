The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on the stock.

Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

