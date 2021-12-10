The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on the stock.
Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.87 ($2.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97.
The Pebble Group Company Profile
