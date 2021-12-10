The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,706. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

