TheStreet Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $47.18 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $7,500,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

