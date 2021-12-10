Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 99.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,099,618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

NYSE VAC opened at $161.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

