Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,924 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $156.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $153.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

