Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,772 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $59,703,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $174,093. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

