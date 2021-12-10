Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

